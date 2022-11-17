SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has reportedly offered Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, a contract to return to the company.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Paul Levesque has offered Jonah a new contract, but that he also has a contract on the table to sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Jonah was released from WWE last year and spent time in New Japan and Impact Wrestling. He participated in this year’s G1 Climax tournament and got a notable victory over Kazuchika Okada.

Jonah is a former NXT North American Champion.

