VIP AUDIO 11/16 – East Coast Cast #602 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley added to WarGames match, Usos longest reigning WWE tag team champs, AEW Full Gear thoughts, more (83 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav are back talking the week in wrestling TV among other topics. Topics including the WarGames match filled in a bit this week with the additions of Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley joining the babyfaces and the heels, respectively. Travis makes the case that Naomi should be the final member of the good guy team. The Usos cement themselves as longest reigning WWE tag team champions by defeating the New Day on last week’s Smackdown. Is Usos vs. New Day the best tag team feud in the last ten years? The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is this weekend, and Trav and Cam give their thoughts, mostly centered around the main event of Jon Moxley vs. MJF and the number one contender tournament. Emails get read, plus much more conversation.

