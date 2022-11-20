SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole and Adam Page are both out due to concussions suffered in the ring, but Tony Khan believes they both will be back in the ring at some point.

In the Full Gear post-PPV media scrum, Khan gave an update on the status of both Cole and Page.

I’ve been in contact with both of them,” Khan said of Adam Cole and Adam Page. “They’re both doing very well.” The AEW President said that he was “optimistic we can get both of them back.”

Adam Cole was concussed during the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door event in June. He has not wrestled since then and only has appeared on AEW television one time. Page was injured in a recent AEW Dynamite match with Jon Moxley.

CATCH-UP: AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 11/18: Starks and Archer hit, Akiyama 50-50, more