Saraya says she is 100% healthy coming out of her Full Gear match against Britt Baker on Saturday night. Saraya participated in the Full Gear post-PPV media scrum and discussed her status coming out of the PPV event and what went into her preparation heading into the match.

“I feel fantastic,” she said. “Tony really takes care of us, down to a tee he was like, ‘I’m not going to let you get back in the ring until you’re 100% ready to go.’ I was like, ‘I promise you, I got this.

“We did MRIs, we did CT Scans, we did X-Rays, and my neck was just 100% ready to go,” she said of getting cleared for in-ring action. “Before the match, they worked on my neck, they heated it, they put those electric pads on. They were doing all the pressure point stuff and they said, ‘we’ll do this every single time you’re here, even when you’re not wrestling.'” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Saraya defeated Britt Baker at Full Gear. It was her first match since retiring in 2017. Saraya made her AEW debut at the Grand Slam Dynamite event in September.

