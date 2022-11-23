Kenny Omega comments on New Japan return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega says that New Japan Pro Wrestling is still his home.

Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated on his upcoming match against Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4.

“I’m returning to New Japan as an ambassador of AEW,” says Omega. “I’m returning to New Japan as an ambassador of pro wrestling. I’m also returning home. I left to start this new, exciting opportunity, but it’s still home. Now the things Will can do are things I cannot. He’s an athletic phenom. But as finely tuned as he is physically, he still hasn’t doesn’t have the knowledge or experience. I pushed my own physical boundaries in All Japan and DDT, but that’s not what I’m known for. My mind is my greatest asset, not my athleticism. That’s what’s allowed [Hiroshi] Tanahashi to have such a long and flavorful career.

“I needed someone to take my place in New Japan, I wanted someone to take my place–and it was Will, Jay [White], and [Kota] Ibushi. Will is the only one to have a problem with that.”

Omega was attacked by Ospreay and other members of United Empire at the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event over the summer. The two will collide one-on-one with Ospreay’s IWGP United States Championship on the line.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 takes place from inside the Tokyo Dome. Other matches on the show include a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada.

