11/30 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Trios Title Match 3, MJF Speaks, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 30, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN AT INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-Jon Moxley’s music hit to start the broadcast, he walked to the ring. Moxley said that he grew up 90 miles from Indy, he talked about the Salvation Army gym he worked. He said death, taxes and Jon Moxley are the three constants in life. He said no one could out work or out bleed him, he said he is still top of the food chain and that he owns the AEW ring. He said that there is no man within 100 miles that will look him in the eyes and tell him different.

Hangman Adam Page’s music hit and he walked to the ring. The two went nose-to nose, Moxley asked if he was sure, because of what happened last time. Hangman punched Moxley as he was about to speak again and the two brawled at ringside and up the ramp and on the stage area.

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. DAX HARWOOD

Bryan Danielson and Dax Harwood locked up and then traded holds, both stood and Danielson tried some kicks. They were blocked by Dax and then Harwood ran the ropes and tried some submission moves of his own. Danielson hit an up kick, Dax stomped the head of Bryan, who then retreated to the apron and walked back into he ring. From here Danielson hit chops and kicks in the corner. Dax hit a cross body off the middle rope in the corner to counter. Dax went to the outside, Danielson dived over the top and Dax rolled into the crowd. [c]