11/30 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on MJF addressing his AEW Title win, Dax vs. Danielson, Death Triangle vs. Elite, Joe vs. A.R. Fox

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 30, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IND.

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired and the announcers introduced the show.

-Jon Moxley made his ring entrance. Tony Schiavone said there’s no telling what Mox would have done to William Regal if not for Bryan Danielson. Mox talked about growing up 90 miles from there. He said he used to wrestle in Indianapolis and named some landmarks. Mox said the AEW ring belongs to him. He said there isn’t a man can outwork or outbleed or outhustle him or outfight him or outsweat him. He said he’s at the top of the food chain. He said he does what he wants and says what he wants. He said the AEW ring belongs to him. He said nobody in the locker room or within a hundred miles has the balls to look him in his eyes and tell him any different. “Hangman” Adam Page’s music played and he made his way to the ring.

Excalibur said he was in Indianapolis to meet with doctors about getting cleared. He said he’s not sure if he’s been cleared. Taz said Mox put him out of action. Hangman stepped up to Mox’s face and stared at him. Taz said he caught Mox by surprise. Mox asked, “Are you sure you want to do this after what happened last time?” He asked if he even remembers last time. Hangman punched him. They brawled at ringside. Officials ran out to separate them.