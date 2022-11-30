FREE PODCAST 11/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann: A Tale of Two Press Conferences – Comparing Levesque’s Survivor Series Q&A to Tony Khan’s Full Gear Q&A, plus newsy items from both (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. Wade and Rich discuss “A Tale of Two Press Conferences,” a comparison of Paul Levesque’s WWE Survivor Series Q&A to Tony Khan’s AEW Full Gear Q&A, including contrasting the philosophies on display in terms of the tone and breaking from storyline and on-air characters. Plus what news came out of the press conferences including the future of WarGames at Survivor Series, how Sami Zayn became a part of Bloodline instead of a brief guest star, how Saraya felt being back in a match, and much more. Plus, of course, some sidebars because it’s Rich and Wade.

