News Ticker

Major wrestling fan fest to head to Australia in 2023

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 30, 2022

OPW announced for Australia in 2022
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major pro wrestling fan fest headed up by Nick Aldis, Mickie James, Conrad Thompson, and Cam Vale, will be heading to Australia in 2023. Oceana Pro Wrestling will contain a mix of major sporting event vibes and comic-con style events that are similar to the Starrcast brand that’s been in existence since 2018.

Based around the successful Starrcast format, a similar styled event with a unique Australian flavour is being targeted for October to December 2023 in a major regional Australian city. A mix of the world’s best international wrestlers and the best of Australian wrestlers will feature over a four day “international festival of professional wrestling.” Importantly alongside the wrestling matches, will be extensive fan engagement activities with the wrestlers and a select group of high-profile legends and hall of famers of wrestling also appearing. This event will be a combination of a major sporting event and a major cultural event like a Comic-Con all rolled into four days. The event will be targeted for the last quarter of 2023, with work to begin immediately on securing a location capable of hosting at least 5,000 fans from around Australia and NZ across four days.

“I have competed in Australia on multiple occasions, I know and love the fans down under for the passion and the wrestling knowledge they bring to every event,” Aldis said. “Whilst I am still wrestling at the highest level, the chance to drive the male wrestling program at this event is incredibly exciting and I am looking to put my 15 years of knowledge and networks to deliver an outstanding program of matches.”

“Wow…to bring a version of Starrcast to Australia, a country I have long wanted to visit, and which ranks as the biggest audience outside of North America for podcast listeners, is as an exciting as a project as I could plan for in 2023,” Thompson said. “The fans of Australia are in for something super special in the unique combination of wrestling and fan engagement that I have built my brand and events around, as fans like me and those in Australia, deserve an annual event to celebrate what is great about professional wrestling.” “Starrcast is a concept I am proud to have developed that should have its own version down under, that is a combination of the existing USA event and its success but with an Australian flavor – let’s spread some good old Vegemite in a showcase wrestling event down under!”

Specific talent, events, and matches have not been announced at this time. Exact dates for OPW will be announced at a later date.

CATCH-UP: NXT HITS & MISSES 11/29: Toxic Attraction vs. Carter, Chance & Lyons, Waller vs. Hudson, Perez vs. Hartwell, Dijak vs. Chen, James vs. Henley, Bernal vs. Axiom

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*