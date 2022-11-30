Major wrestling fan fest to head to Australia in 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major pro wrestling fan fest headed up by Nick Aldis, Mickie James, Conrad Thompson, and Cam Vale, will be heading to Australia in 2023. Oceana Pro Wrestling will contain a mix of major sporting event vibes and comic-con style events that are similar to the Starrcast brand that’s been in existence since 2018.

Based around the successful Starrcast format, a similar styled event with a unique Australian flavour is being targeted for October to December 2023 in a major regional Australian city. A mix of the world’s best international wrestlers and the best of Australian wrestlers will feature over a four day “international festival of professional wrestling.” Importantly alongside the wrestling matches, will be extensive fan engagement activities with the wrestlers and a select group of high-profile legends and hall of famers of wrestling also appearing. This event will be a combination of a major sporting event and a major cultural event like a Comic-Con all rolled into four days. The event will be targeted for the last quarter of 2023, with work to begin immediately on securing a location capable of hosting at least 5,000 fans from around Australia and NZ across four days.

“I have competed in Australia on multiple occasions, I know and love the fans down under for the passion and the wrestling knowledge they bring to every event,” Aldis said. “Whilst I am still wrestling at the highest level, the chance to drive the male wrestling program at this event is incredibly exciting and I am looking to put my 15 years of knowledge and networks to deliver an outstanding program of matches.”

“Wow…to bring a version of Starrcast to Australia, a country I have long wanted to visit, and which ranks as the biggest audience outside of North America for podcast listeners, is as an exciting as a project as I could plan for in 2023,” Thompson said. “The fans of Australia are in for something super special in the unique combination of wrestling and fan engagement that I have built my brand and events around, as fans like me and those in Australia, deserve an annual event to celebrate what is great about professional wrestling.” “Starrcast is a concept I am proud to have developed that should have its own version down under, that is a combination of the existing USA event and its success but with an Australian flavor – let’s spread some good old Vegemite in a showcase wrestling event down under!”