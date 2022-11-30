Competitors for Iron Survivor Challenge announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has officially announced the competitors for the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge Match at NXT Deadline.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Shawn Michaels — along with WWE Hall of Famers Road Dogg, X-Pac, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze — announced the stars that would compete in the first of its kind match. The participants are as follows:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Carmelo Hayes

JD McDonagh

Joe Gacy

Grayson Waller

Andre Chase, Axiom, Von Wagner — all three men will compete in a triple threat match next week with the final slot in the match on the line.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Roxanne Perez

Zoey Stark

Cora Jade

Kiana James

Indi Hartwell, Wendy Choo, Fallon Henley — all three women will compete in a triple threat match next week with the final slot in the match on the line.

NXT Deadline will air live on December 10 on Peacock. Other announced matches on the show include Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship.

