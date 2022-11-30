SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dax Harwood confirmed that FTR’s contract with AEW expires in April of 2023.

In an interview with Fightful, Harwood confirmed the date of the AEW contract expiring, but also gave insight into what the next move may be for the team. The report indicates that Harwood and teammate, Cash Wheeler, have had discussions about their future. One of the options may be to take a year off from a deal with big wrestling companies and just work “indies and various companies have led us to find out how much we love that landscape.”

FTR are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championships, the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, and the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

Harwood and Wheeler joined AEW in 2020.

