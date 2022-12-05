FREE PODCAST 12/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Parks & Sage give a match-by-match preview of next weekend’s NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle events (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage for a match-by-match preview of NXT Deadline and ROH Final Battle. They also take phone calls on the focus on heels in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches, The Rock winning the Royal Rumble, Shane Taylor, and more.

