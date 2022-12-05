SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sami Zayn as a part of The Bloodline faction with Roman Reigns was discussed over a year ago. During an interview with Cheap Heat, Zayn talked about the timeline of the story and when he first heard that he may be joining the group.

“The idea kicked around just about a year ago,” Zayn said on the show. “It was actually a good six months before even the seeds were planted on-screen because the first time I think there was any sort of interaction between myself and The Bloodline was just after WrestleMania. In actuality, the idea was first kind of discussed going into Survivor Series last year.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Zayn was made an honorary member of The Bloodline earlier this year, but reestablished his loyalty to Reigns and the group at this year’s Survivor Series PLE. Zayn wrestled inside War Games on team Bloodline and took down Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. After months of turmoil, Zayn and Jey Uso hugged as the show went off the air.

This week on WWE Smackdown, Zayn defeated Sheamus with the help of Jey Uso and The Bloodline.

CATCH-UP: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 12/2: World Cup final hits, Bray Wyatt misses, more