William Regal reportedly finished with AEW, heading to WWE

William Regal is reportedly finishing with AEW and will be heading back to WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that Regal is done with AEW after Wednesday’s angle on Dynamite in which he was hit in the back of the head with brass knuckles by MJF. Regal had helped MJF win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at the Full Gear PPV event in November. The report indicates that Regal is finalizing a deal to join WWE again, but details as to what his role will specifically be are unknown at this time. Regal was released from WWE earlier this year.

Regal is a multiple time tag team champion and Intercontinental Champion in WWE. Prior to leaving, he worked as the on-screen general manager for the NXT brand.

