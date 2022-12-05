AEW star announces when he will retire from in-ring competition

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dustin Rhodes says that 2023 will be his last year as an active, in-ring, pro wrestler.

During the Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Blizzard Brawl event, Rhodes made the announcement in front of the crowd. Rhodes has wrestled in five different decades and for various companies including WCW, WWE, and currently AEW. He has donned one of the most memorable gimmicks in the Attitude Era, Goldust.

.@dustinrhodes has announced at the @BlizzardBrawl tapings that 2023 will be his last year wrestling. The full announcement and event will be available exclusively on @PremierSN.@BlizzardBrawl #PSN pic.twitter.com/bFIMopEJX3 — Premier Streaming Network (@PremierSN) December 4, 2022

Rhodes is a multiple time champion. In WCW, he was the United States Champion and Tag Team Champion on multiple occasions. In WWE, he won the Intercontinental Championship, Tag Team Championship, and Hardcore Championship.

