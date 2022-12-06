Drew McIntyre pulled from Smackdown title match due to injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the WWE World Tag Team Championship that was scheduled for Friday’s episode of Smackdown. McIntyre was set to team with Sheamus to take on The Usos.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that McIntyre has suffered a legit injury that forced WWE to remove him from the match, but that specific details as to what the injury is are unknown at this time. With McIntyre out, Butch will now team with Sheamus to wrestle The Usos for the titles.

Drew McIntyre tried to work Smackdown with the injury

McIntyre posted on social media that he was scrapped from the match on Smackdown. He said he doesn’t like to miss shows, but that the company did not let him competed.

“Unfortunately, I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on Smackdown,” McIntyre wrote. “I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows, but I promise I’ll be back.”

Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 5, 2022

McIntyre most recently participated in the men’s War Games match at Survivor Series. He teamed with Sheamus, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes against The Bloodline. The Bloodline won the match after Jey Uso pinned Kevin Owens.

Drew McIntyre is a former world champion in WWE. He dealt with back issues earlier in the year. McIntyre was not on Smackdown last week.

