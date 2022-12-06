SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature two number one contender matches for world championships.

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will square off to determine who will get the next shot at the WWE United States Championship and Alexa Bliss will face Bayley to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Rollins and Lashley both competed for the United States Championship at Survivor Series. Austin Theory won the match to become champion. The women’s contender match was setup via two triple threat matches. The first was between Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka. The second was Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Cross. Bliss and Bayley won their respective bouts.

All participants in the championship contender matches are former champions

Rollins, Lashley, Bliss, and Bayley are all former world champions in WWE. They are each also former champions of the titles they are chasing. Seth Rollins last won the world championship at WrestleMania 35 from Brock Lesnar. He was the reigning United States Champion and lost his title to Theory at Survivor Series.

