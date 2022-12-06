Ric Flair documentary premiere announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The new WWE produced Ric Flair documentary will premiere on Peacock on December 26. The first trailer for the documentary aired during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The documentary is called “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair,” and is produced by WWE and narrated by Tom Rinaldi. Flair addressed the documentary in a press release.

“Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years,” said Flair in the press release, “I’m thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride. Woooo!” “Very few people have professional careers as storied as Ric Flair,” Rod Aissa, EVP of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal said in the release. “We can’t wait to give Peacock audiences this revealing, in-depth and often raw look into the life of one of sports and wrestling’s most controversial icons.”

Ric Flair wrestled his last match earlier this year

Ric Flair returned to the ring for a “Last Match” event at Starrcast during Summerslam weekend this year. He teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. Flair was embroiled on controversy last year after the Plane Ride from Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring series aired on Vice. The piece detailed numerous sexual assault claims against Flair.

Flair has been the subject of many recent documentaries, including a 30 for 30 on ESPN in 2017.

