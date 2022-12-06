FREE PODCAST 12/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Heydorn discuss UFC Fight Night headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland, implications of investigation into James Krause, boxing, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland. They preview UFC 282. They discuss the implications of the investigation into James Krause. The show closes with Rick discussing the latest in boxing.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO