FREE PODCAST 12/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: On-site correspondent, live callers, emails talking women’s division matches, poker game, Sami-Bloodline, more (171 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch. They started with discussion on the women’s Triple Threat matches and whether the outcomes surprised us. They then were joined by an on-site correspondent talking about what it was like in the arena. They talked with callers and read emails on other topics including the perplexing Dolph Ziggler interference in the U.S. Title match between Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali, the latest with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, the Seth Rollins-Bobby Lashley segment, the JBL poker game skits, and more.

