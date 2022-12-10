Carmelo Hayes talks dream opponent ahead of NXT Deadline

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Carmelo Hayes said that Seth Rollins is his dream opponent in WWE ahead of NXT Deadline.

In an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda, Hayes talked about a match with Rollins and joining the main roster.

“Seth,” Hayes said of a dream match. “I’ve said that multiple times. Seth Rollins. That’s a match that is going to happen. Stay there because I will come see you. Don’t worry about coming down here (to NXT). I’ll handle it down here, but then I’m coming up to you. He’s going to see me. Same thing with A.J. and same thing with Finn (Balor). All of those guys and Roman too.”

Carmelo Hayes is a two-time NXT North American Champion. He is wrestling on Saturday night at NXT Deadline in the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge. The winner of that match will get a shot at the NXT Championship.

Full NXT Deadline PLE match card

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller vs. Axiom vs. Joe Gacy vs. JD McDonagh

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge – Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews – NXT Championship

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day – NXT Tag Team Championship

