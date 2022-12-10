VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #737 (December 28, 2002): Hulk Hogan Torch Talk on Randy Savage relationship, McNeill rates Best Five Raw Episodes, WWE cancels shows due to low presales

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #737 cover-dated December 28, 2002: This issue opens with a cover story titled “As 2002 ends, changes are needed for wrestling’s survival”… The Top Five Stories includes a report on Golberg acknowledging WWE talks and WWE cancelling events due to low ticket sales… Jason Powell declares that TNA’s NWO copy and WWE’s NWO DVD both fall short… Wade Keller’s annual roster rankings tackles NWA-TNA… Pat McNeill rates the best ten editions of Raw ever, part one… Part five of the Torch Talk with Hulk Hogan with his candid thoughts on Randy Savage… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, 1992 Backtrack, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #737

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE