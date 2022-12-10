FREE PODCAST 12/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Kurt Angle birthday bash, Gable Steveson-Braun, Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch, Rousey, Gunther, live callers (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and respond to listener emails. They started with thoughts on the Kurt Angle birthday bash. They talked with callers about the rest of the show including the Usos defending against Sheamus & Butch, the latest with Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, the Ricochet-Gunther contract signing, the cringy New Day joke, and much more with live callers, emails, and an appearance by PWTorch’s Javier Machado.
