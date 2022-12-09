Roman Reigns to return next week on WWE Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on WWE television since War Games at Survivor Series next week on WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the news during this week’s episode of Smackdown.

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since winning the War Games match at the Survivor Series PLE last month. There is no word on what Reigns will specifically do on the show, but Jey Uso teased to Sami Zayn that Reigns had big plans to make it a big night for Zayn.

Other matches on next week’s episode of Smackdown include Damage CNTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, a triple threat tag team match between Legado Del Fantasma, Hit Row, and The Viking Raiders, and Gunther vs. Ricochet for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Reigns has been working a lighter schedule since signing a new contract with WWE earlier this year. He won the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania in April.

Rumored opponents for Roman Reigns heading into 2023

The new Roman Reigns schedule has made his championship matches mean more due to the fact that they are so infrequent. Multiple news reports indicate that WWE is working on plans for The Rock to make a return at the Royal Rumble in January and then go on to face Reigns for the Undisputed World Championship at WrestleMania. Other potential opponents include Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and current Bloodline stablemate, Sami Zayn.

