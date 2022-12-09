SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 9, 2022

AT THE H-E-B CENTER IN CEDAR PARK, TX

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

Moxley and Takeshita were already in the ring as the show kicked off. The two locked up in the corner as the commentary team hyped up tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle PPV. Both men traded holds on the mat as Moxley went for a few pin attempts early on. Moxley laid in a stiff chest chop, and Takeshita returned the favor. They battled back and forth with elbow shots to the face. Takeshita took Moxley down with a leg lariat. Both men ended in a stalemate to the delight of the crowd.

Moxley stuck out his hand but slapped Takeshita across the face. Takeshita slapped him right back and Moxley drove Takeshita into the corner and nailed him with elbow strikes, then more chest chops. The two once again traded elbow strikes until Takeshita hit Moxley with a hurricanrana. Takeshita followed up by flying over the top rope and down onto Moxley on the outside. Don Callis was shown in the crowd looking on. The commentators were wondering if he was there to scout Moxley or Takeshita. [c]

Moxley was bleeding from his forehead. He planted Takeshita with a piledriver and covered him for two. They showed where Moxley was cut open during the commercial break; from a boot to the face by Takeshita. Takeshita leveled Moxley with a huge clothesline. Takeshita lunged again and hit Moxley with another clothesline. The two fought to the apron where Takeshita hit a DDT. Takeshita hit another DDT inside the ring and got a close two count. Takeshita went for a Blue Thunder Bomb but Moxley countered and tried to lock in a submission. Takeshita escaped and the two battled back and forth once again until Moxley hit his own clothesline.

Moxley went for Paradigm Shift but Takeshita countered into a back slide, then hit Moxley with a knee to the face, then a brainbuster for a very close two count. Takeshita tried for a superplex off the top but Moxley pushed him off. Takeshita evaded another Paradigm Shift until Moxley locked in a sleeper. Takeshita once again got out of it and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for yet another close count. Takeshita hit a German suplex for two as Moxley continued to bleed significantly.

Takeshita came off the top but was caught with knees to the stomach. Moxley hit the hammer and anvil elbow strikes as the crowd counted along. Moxley hit Death Rider but Takeshita kicked out at one. The crowd, and Moxley, were shocked. Moxley hit a jumping knee, but Takeshita kicked out of yet another pin. Moxley tried to lock in an arm lock but Takeshita rolled out of it. Takeshita hit Moxley with his own kicks to the face. Moxley fired back then locked in a bulldog choke. Takeshita tried his best to work his way out of it as the crowd cheered him on. Takeshita finally faded and the match was called.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 14:30

– After the match, Hangman Page’s music hit as he made his way to the ring. Page said Doc Sampson still hasn’t cleared him to wrestle, then he immediately attacked Moxley. The two battled around ringside as the other members of BCC came down to help break things up. Page was thrown into the steel ring post as Doc Sampson tried to help him up.

(Moynahan’s Take: Phenomenal match. One of the best Rampage matches there’s ever been, and certainly the best in a long while. A nice post-match melee to continue the hot Hangman/Mox feud.)

– Another video for Powerhouse Hobbs aired. [c]

– A Hook video quickly aired, then Stokely Hathaway gave a quick promo backstage about Hook.

(2) HIKARU SHIDA vs. THE BUNNY (w/Penelope Ford) – Regina di Wave Championship & a Shot at AEW Women’s Championship

Both women traded shots early on until Shida took the advantage after a sliding elbow strike, then a scoop slam. Shida jumped off the middle rope but missed and looked to jam her knee. Bunny hit a back elbow, then used the ropes to her advantage as she choked out Shida. [c]