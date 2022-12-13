SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New contenders were crowned for the WWE United States Championship and Raw Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

In the opening match on the show, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Title. Becky Lynch cleared the ring of Bayley’s Damage CNTRL partners before the match began and Bliss secured the victory. After the match, Bliss and Belair — former War Games teammates — hugged in the ring before Bliss put Belair in position for Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail Finisher. Bliss awoke from that trance and apologized to Belair while leaving the ring.

In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to earn a shot at Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Rollins won a back and forth match that included the referee getting injured. After the match, Lashley argued with the referee and other WWE officials before elbowing one in the back of the head. Adam Pearce confronted Lashley about the situation and Lashley got physical with him as well. As the show went off the air, Pearce fired Bobby Lashley from WWE.

Full 12/12 WWE Raw results

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley to become number one contender for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

A.J. Styles defeated Chad Gable

The Judgement Day defeated The Street Profits & Akira Tozawa

Iyo Sky defeated Candice LeRae

Solo Sikoa defeated Elias

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley

