Vince McMahon faces new demands from sexual abuse accusers

Vince McMahon is facing new legal demands from women that have accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that in a letter to McMahon’s legal representation at the beginning of November, Rita Chatterton is requesting $11.75 million in damages. Chatterton accused McMahon of raping her in a limousine over 30 years ago. McMahon has denied those allegations. A second, and separate letter, was filed from a former spa manager’s legal representatives that alleges McMahon assaulted their client at a California resort in 2011. WWE, Vince McMahon, and McMahon’s legal team declined to comment on this news.

Vince McMahon is the former CEO, Chairman of the Board, and Head of Creative for WWE. McMahon retired in July amid allegations of sexual misconduct and a company investigation into hush money payments made to employees with whom McMahon allegedly had affairs with. The company concluded their investigation in the fall of 2022.

After McMahon retired, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as Co-CEO’s with McMahon holding the Chairman of the Board title. Paul Levesque took over for McMahon as the Head of Creative for WWE and now holds the title of Chief Content Officer with WWE.

Vince McMahon has not been seen on WWE television since retiring this summer.

