FREE PODCAST 12/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Lashley’s suspension, Asuka’s refresh, Bliss development, Miz-Gargano, plus 10 Years Ago Raw Review with Cody on Miz TV (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Rich Fann. They started with discussion on the suspension of Bobby Lashley and what’s next for him. Then they responded to listener emails on a wide range of Raw topics, some “state of and future of brand split” talk, Alexa Bliss’s character development, Asuka’s refresh, the annoying Dolph Ziggler promo, and more.

Then, in a bonus segment, the Wade Keller Hotline reviewing Raw ten years ago this week including Cody Rhodes on Miz TV, John Cena being annoying, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO