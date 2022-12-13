Vince McMahon reportedly set to attempt WWE comeback

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE CEO and Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon, is reportedly set to attempt a comeback in WWE.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that McMahon has told people that his intent is to make a WWE comeback. The report indicates that McMahon has said “he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed.”

The Wall Street Journal has also reported that McMahon is currently facing more demands from sexual abuse accusers including a request for millions of dollars in damages.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE in July after allegations of sexual misconduct and a company investigation surrounding hush money payments made to former WWE employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as Co-CEO’s in WWE with Stephanie holding the title of Chairwoman of the Board. Paul Levesque has taken over as Head of Creative for McMahon as the Chief Content Officer in WWE.

The WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments ended in the fall with the outcome being that the company should have recognized those payments on their books because they benefited the company.

CATCH-UP: Two new championship contenders crowned on WWE Raw