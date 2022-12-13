Matt Riddle reportedly written of WWE TV due to positive drug test

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Riddle being injured at the hands of Solo Sikoa on the December 5 episode of Monday Night Raw was reportedly put in place to write Riddle off of the show due to a positive drug test.

Bodyslam is reporting that Riddle failed another drug test and will be sent to rehab. The report indicates that Riddle failed a drug test ahead of Summerslam, which forced his match with Seth Rollins to be pushed off the card and moved to the Clash at the Castle show in the UK. After that test, Riddle was told another positive test would lead to an ultimatum of be fired, or go to rehab.

Matt Riddle is a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion. Early this year, Riddle appeared to be heading toward being one of the pillar faces of the company due to his popularity with Randy Orton as a member of RK-Bro. Before Summerslam, Riddle faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on an episode of Smackdown.

Most recently, Riddle had been teaming with Elias. This week on WWE Raw, Elias dedicated his in-ring musical performance to Riddle who will be off of television for six weeks according to the Raw announce team on Monday Night.

