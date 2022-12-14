AEW hires key former WWE employee

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has hired a key former WWE employee, Michael Mansury, to join them as a new Senior VP and Co-Executive Producer.

Mansury worked for WWE as the Vice President of Global Television Production until leaving the company in 2020. He directed WWE PPV events and television throughout his time with the company.

Hello wrestling, my old friend… pic.twitter.com/JqN08WDNzp — Mike Mansury (@mr_mansury) December 12, 2022

PWInsider is reporting that Mansury will begin the role with AEW during this week’s Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite.

Full 2022 AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming match card

MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks – Winner Takes All match for both the AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring

Death Triangle vs. The Elite – Best of seven series match

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo

House of Black vs. opponent to be named later

2021 Winter is Coming results

Bryan Danielson and Adam Page wrestled to a 60-minute time limit draw with the World Championship on the line

Wardlow defeated Matt Sydal

Hikaru Shida defeated Serena Deeb

MJF defeated Dante Martin to retain the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring

