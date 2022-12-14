Mandy Rose reportedly released from WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT Women’s World Champion, Mandy Rose, has been released from WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rose was released due to WWE officials feeling like they were put in a tough position due to content that Rose was posting on her FanTime account. The report indicates that WWE officials felt that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Rose lost her NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. Perez won an opportunity at Rose’s title by winning the first-ever women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the NXT Deadline PLE on Saturday night. That title match was scheduled to take place at the New Year’s Evil event on January 10. The match was expedited and took place in the main event this week. Rose had held the NXT Women’s Championship for over 400 days.

Rose was a contestant on the final WWE Tough Enough reality show. She didn’t win the WWE contract, but secured one after the fact. Rose has spent time on the WWE main roster, but dropped down to NXT when it pivoted to NXT 2.0 in September of 2021. She has been the face of the NXT Women’s Division alongside her faction, Toxic Attraction, since the brand pivot.

Neither Mandy Rose or WWE has made public comments about this release.

