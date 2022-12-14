Kota Ibushi gives update on his future

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kota Ibushi says that his future is to have his own wrestling promotion.

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi talked about the future of his career once he comes back from a shoulder injury that he sustained in the 2021 G1 Climax tournament.

“My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering,” Ibushi said of what his future looks like. “There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution, rather than visiting nursing homes and so on. Of course, I am also thinking of giving back to professional wrestling.

“I’m happy! So in 2023, I’m thinking of contributing to the world and giving back to professional wrestling. And above all, I want to liven up the world of professional wrestling. I’m also a player.”

Kota Ibushi is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He injured his shoulder in the 2021 G1 Climax Tournament Finals with Kazuchika Okada. Ibushi has not been seen on New Japan programming since then.

Full New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 match card

Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kairi vs. Tam Nakano – IWGP Women’s Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita – Tournament final for the inaugural NJPW World Television Championship

Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato – Four-way match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega – IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) vs. Chaos (Yoh & Lio Rush) – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) – IWGP Tag Team Championship

Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga – Never Openweight Championship

