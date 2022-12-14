SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roxanne Perez is the new NXT Women’s Champion.

This week on NXT television, Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the Women’s Title, her first title since joining the WWE brand.

Roxanne Perez earned a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship by winning the first-ever women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. Perez and Grayson Waller, the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, started the show this week and each talked about winning their respective matches on the PPV. During the promo, Mandy Rose attacked Perez from behind and left her lying in the ring. As Rose walked off, Perez grabbed a microphone and challenged Rose to a title match right then and there this week. Rose accepted the match. Perez was originally slated to get her title match at WWE New Year’s Evil on January 10.

In the television main event, Perez connected with Pop Rocks and covered Rose for the victory and title win. After the match, Perez celebrated in the ring and embraced Booker T, her trainer. Perez posed with the championship as the show went off the air.

Roxanne Perez WWE NXT history

Roxanne Perez signed with WWE in March of 2022. To start 2022, Perez was the ROH Women’s World Champion. She lost that title to Deonna Purrazzo on an episode of Impact Wrestling in January.

