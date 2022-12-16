AEW reportedly set for changes in 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is reportedly set to undergo some production and presentation changes in 2023.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that AEW President, Tony Khan, and his network partners at Warner Discovery have agreed that a new look for AEW Dynamite is due. The report indicates that the gravity of the changes are unknown at this time, but to expect them to begin taking effect in January.

AEW recently hired former WWE VP of Global Television Production, Michael Mansury, to be their Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Mansury joined the company this week, but it is unknown as to whether or not he had influence on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW has had the same color scheme, theme music, staging, and general look, feel, and vibe since the company debuted in the fall of 2019.

Full 12/14 Winter Is Coming AEW Dynamite Results

Death Triangle defeated The Elite to go up 3-1 in the World Trios Championship best of seven series

Jungle Boy defeated Brian Cage

House of Black defeated The Factory

Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho

Ruby Soho defeated Tay Melo

MJF defeated Ricky Starks to retain the AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring

