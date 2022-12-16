ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV buyrate revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The ROH Final Battle 2022 PPV was reportedly purchased by 25,400 customers on Saturday afternoon.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that first week estimates of over 25,000 buys put this as the number two most purchased ROH PPV this year behind Death Before Dishonor in July, but ahead of ROH Supercard of Honor in April. All three events were run with AEW President, Tony Khan, at the helm as the owner and booker of. the promotion.

Full ROH Final Battle 2022 results

ROH Final Battle 2022 was the third ROH PPV of the year on Saturday night. Final Battle featured two main event matches — Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the World Championship and The Briscoes vs. FTR in a Dog Collar Match for the World Tag Team Championships. In both instances titles changed hands with Castagnoli defeating Jericho to become world champion and The Briscoes beating FTR to regain the tag titles for the 13th time.

Tony Khan commented on the event in the Final Battle post event media scrum and said that he hoped to have more ROH events in Texas at some point. I have, actually,” Khan said of talking with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about events in the Arlington area. “With Jerry and Steven and Jerry Jr. So they’re really good friends of my family, and they’ve always been really nice to me. And I know when my father was looking to get into the NFL before he actually acquired the Jaguars, he got to know Jerry and his family pretty well. And in my time in the league, they’ve been very kind to me. And as we’ve done these shows around the Dallas area every year, I always have checked in with them. And also we’ll see them at the league meetings this week and have a great relationship with them. And we actually have brought that up to them in the past. They certainly have great venues as AEW expands. Something to take note of. And they have been involved in the wrestling business at times, too, in promoting shows, and that’s certainly something I would be interested in and have had nice talks with them with. I think, actually, at our last preseason game, we did talk about that.”

ROH recently revealed that they would be starting up their HonorClub streaming service again and it would include access to the ROH archives, but also new weekly ROH content.

