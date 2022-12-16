SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WrestleMania 39 match card is reportedly very much still in flux.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that there are multiple scenarios in place for all of the top talent on show and that the final card won’t be finalized for another five weeks.

This year’s WrestleMania event will once again be a two night affair. It emanates from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and April 2 of next year. The Rock is rumored to be in play for this year’s WrestleMania for a match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. The Rock hasn’t had a full-fledged match in WWE since WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

Roman Reigns comments on wrestling The Rock at WrestleMania

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, commented on a possible WrestleMania match with The Rock during an interview on Plausible. “If it works out then I’m ready,” Reigns said of possible match with The Great One. “It seems like it’s been that way — all the big names, all the big stars, whether from our business, from the movies to the internet now… I’ve been in a very cool groove where these things have kinda just come to me. Hopefully [WWE] will just continue to do that.”

