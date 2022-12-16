SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks, is reportedly finished with WWE.

Fightful Select confirmed a summer report from Wrestling Inc. that Banks’ has been out of contract with WWE for months. The report indicates that she will be available to take pro wrestling bookings starting on January 1, 2023. Earlier this month, it was reported that Banks was set to make an appearance at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4.

Banks and fellow tag team champion, Naomi, walked out of the WWE due to creative issues around their title reign in May of this year. Banks has not been seen in a pro wrestling capacity since then.

The Wrestling Observer has reported that Banks and WWE were far apart on dollar figures for a new contract and that Banks was looking to secure similar money to other top women’s division talent like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The report indicates that WWE did offer anything close to what those two women were making.

Sasha Banks has been synonymous with the WWE women’s division since 2015. She was involved in the first-ever women’s PPV main event with Charlotte Flair and was featured in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Banks and Bayley were the first ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

