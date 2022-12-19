FREE PODCAST 12/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: WWE Clash PPV 2017 Post-show talking Styles-Jinder, KO & Sami vs. Nakamura & Orton, Charlotte vs. Natalya, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Best of PWTorch Dailycast” special episode, PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks bring you the WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Postshow on “Wrestling Night In America.” Their special guest was former WCW wrestler “The Stro” Rob Kellum, who provided his insight on the event. Pat & Greg & Stro take calls, emails, and chatroom questions, discussing A.J. Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya and Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler. The trio also discuss who the heel is in the Shane McMahon-Daniel Bryan feud, Natalya’s postmatch promo, and where Smackdown’s storylines and feuds stand going into 2018.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO