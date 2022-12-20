VIP AUDIO 12/19 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Bronson Reed, Usos vs. Seth & Owens, Styles vs. Sami, Lashley firing follow-up, Dexter vs. Miz ladder match, Alexa attacks Belair, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins in the main event, Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, the return of Bronson Reed, an Alexa Bliss attack on Bianca Belair, follow up to Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce last week including MVP getting involved, A.J. Styles vs. Sami Zayn, and more.

