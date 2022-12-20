FREE PODCAST 12/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barnett: Usos vs. KO & Seth, Bayley vs. Becky, Miz vs. Dexter, Bronson Reed’s return, live callers, emails (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net. They started with discussion on the Usos losing to Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins in the main event. They talked with callers and responded to emails on other topics from Raw including the Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, the return of Bronson Reed,the Alexa Bliss attack on Bianca Belair, the follow up to Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce last week including MVP getting involved, and much more. PWTorch contributor Javier Machado joins for a Roundtable segment to close the episode.

