12/14 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Jordan Blade vs. Sierra, Gia Scott vs. the debuting Masha Slamovich

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWA EPISODE 26: VIOLENCE IS NEAR

DECEMBER 14, 2022

AIRED ON PRO WRESTLING TV

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Sam Leterna

Gabby LaSpisa was backstage with Impact star Masha Slamovich. She acknowledged that Slamovich has faced lots of credible “men and women” before. Slamovich said her opponent, Gia Scott, isn’t even in the top 20. She’s going to rip her apart, limb by limb.

-Opening theme.

-Ashley D’Amboise was out with a microphone in hand. Last time she was in Chicago she told the crowd, in French, to shut their mouths. She wanted to give them a French lesson for real this time but she was interrupted by Holidead.

Holidead said she’s also a teacher, a teacher of violence. She asked how you say “I’m going to beat your ass” in French. D’Amboise pie-faced her and scurried away.

-Backstage with Sierra. She was ready for her match with Jordan Blade but admitted that she didn’t know what she was getting into.

-In the parking lot with Jordan Blade. She is the epitome of sports and competition. She likes to fight, she likes to break bones, she likes to make people tap out. Today everyone’s going to realize the danger of the submission sniper.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Blade was concise and confident. You know immediately who here character is. Sierra had three sentences and didn’t say anything meaningful. D’Amboise is French and Holidead is scary. Just real basic stuff here, which I was forgiving of in the first few months of WWA but we’re onto episode 26 already. I’m ready for something more.)

(1) JORDAN BLADE vs. SIERRA

Blade grounded Sierra with leg locks. A butterfly suplex sent her to the floor. Sierra yanked Blade’s arm across the top rope and began to target the elbow. Diving elbow in the corner and running knees connected. Blade rolled into a leg submission. Cannonball. Saito suplex. German suplex from Sierra. Bridging German from Blade for two. Blade rolled into an ankle lock and grapevine the leg for the tap.

WINNER: Jordan Blade in 9:08.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Decent match. Blade is a star and should be in a high-profile spot somewhere. Somewhere like Impact would really benefit from picking her up in 2023 as she brings a different technique and energy from anyone on the roster.)

-Backstage with Gia Scott. She’s the greatest damn woman and she’s tired of people underestimating her.

-Holidead joined commentary for the main event.

(2) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. GIA SCOTT

Scott spent the first chunk of the match wrestling as if she were the babyface, firing up and fighting from underneath against the monster opponent. Slamovich picked away at her with kicks and slaps. Sunset flip from Scott. Big boots from Slamovich. Samoan drop from Scott. Scott fired up again but the crowd was silent for her comeback. Spinning backfist from Slamovich. Another Samoan drop from Scott. A Snow Plow mercifully ended things.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 10:35.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Far too even, considering Slamovich is one of the top women in all of wrestling right now and Scott has the worst record in the company, now at 0-4. This should have been a one-sided affair with Slamovich looking like a buzzsaw and leaving us anticipating her facing a real threat in the future. Instead, we got multiple hope spots from the heel Scott. I don’t understand the booking here at all.)

-Slamovich was walking up the backstage stairs. That was just the beginning of what she’s capable of.