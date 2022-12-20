Mandy Rose reportedly could be a millionaire by Christmas

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mandy Rose was released from WWE last week after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, but Rose’s agent believes that she could be a millionaire before Christmas.

According TMZ Sports via Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, Rose has made $500,000 from her FanTime account since being released from WWE. Kawa indicated that Rose could become a millionaire due to the popularity of her page in the last week.

Rose was released from her WWE contract last week after racy pictures and content from her FanTime page surfaced. She had been NXT Women’s Champion for over 400 days and was a central act in the new NXT 2.0 environment in WWE. Rose lost her championship to Perez on last week’s episode of WWE NXT. Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge Match at NXT Deadline to earn an opportunity at the title. Originally, Perez and Rose were scheduled to face one another for the title at the New Year’s Evil show. Instead, Rose attacked Perez from behind during her show opening promo, which prompted Perez to challenge her for the title later that night. Rose accepted the match and Perez defeated her with Pop Rocks for the win.

