Tony Khan confirms new look for AEW in 2023

AEW President, Tony Khan, has confirmed that AEW will have a new look on television in 2023. Reports indicated that the company was headed for a makeover, but Khan discussed the news during an interview with TV Insider.

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day. But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least,” Khan said. “I’m excited about it. I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things. When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though. The look of Rampage will also be different. This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”

Full 12/21 AEW Dynamite results

The Elite defeated Death Triangle to bring their best of seven series to a 3-2 record

Hook defeated Exodus Prime

Jon Moxley defeated Darius Martin

FTR defeated The Gunn’s

Jaime Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the Women’s World Championship

