AEW star set to launch new podcast

Former ROH and AEW World Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood, will be starting a new podcast next week called FTR with Dax Harwood. Harwood will join Matt Koon as cohost for the show beginning on December 29 on the AdFreeShows network.

Koon formerly was the host of the Gentleman Villain podcast with William Regal. Regal will no longer be a part of that show as reports indicate he’s set to leave AEW and head back to WWE in a VP position with the company.

FTR joined AEW after being released from WWE in 2020. They are former World Tag Team Champions and recently lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes at Final Battle. This week on Dynamite, FTR lost to The Gunn’s in a tag team match.

Full 12/21 AEW Dynamite results

The Elite defeated Death Triangle to bring their best of seven series to a 3-2 record

Hook defeated Exodus Prime

Jon Moxley defeated Darius Martin

Jaime Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the Women’s World Championship

