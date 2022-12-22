News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/21 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Starks-Jericho feud starts, Shida challenges Hayter, Moxley vs. Martin, Elite vs. Death Triangle, Danielson talks about Regal, more (23 min.)

December 22, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including a Ricky Starks-Chris Jericho feud starts, Hikaru Shida challenges Jamie Hayter, Jon Moxley vs. Darius Martin, The Elite vs. Death Triangle, Bryan Danielson talks about Regal, an awful Swerve Strickland-Keith Lee segment, and more.

