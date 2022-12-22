FREE PODCAST 12/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Hayter vs. Shida for title, Danielson talks Regal, Starks-Jericho feud starts, awful Swerve-Lee-Ross segment, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with thoughts on the TV main event of Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. Then they discuss the rest of the show with live callers and react to emails, plus PWTorch contributor Javier Machado joins early for a roundtable segment. Topics include the awful Swerve Strickland-Keith Lee segment, RIcky Starks shining again, Bryan Danielson addressing William Regal situation, the latest Elite-Death Triangle match, and more. Some specific questions include whether Mox is wrestling too much on TV and if all Trios Title matches should be a Best of Seven series.

