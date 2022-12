FREE PODCAST 12/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Men’s and Women’s NXT Tag Team Title matches, Mandy Rose’s exit from WWE, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take your calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss the Men’s and Women’s NXT Tag Team Title matches, Mandy Rose’s exit from the WWE, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell vs. Electra Lopez, New Day’s NXT Run, Bron Breakker & Greyson Waller’s main event segment, and more.

