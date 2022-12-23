SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 22, 2022 (RECORDED)

PEMBROKE PINES, FLAT CHARLES DODGE CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s highlights, including the Motor City Machine Guns winning the tag team titles.

-Show intro: We own the night!

(1) DEATH DOLLZ (Rosemary & Jessicka w/Taya Valkyrie)(c)vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO & GISELE SHAW (w/Jai Vidal) — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

The Dollz apparently have the “Freebird Rules” for title defenses, so this time Rosemary and Jessicka represented the team. Jessicka and Deonna started the match. They traded the advantage. Shaw tagged in and got knocked to the mat with punches. Rosemary bit Shaw on the head. Rosemary tied up Shaw in the ropes but got attacked by Deonna to turn the tide of the match.

Shaw gave Rosemary a series of punches. Deonna and Shaw tagged in and out to keep the advantage. Rosemary suplexed Deonna. Jessicka and Shaw both tagged in. Jessicka kicked and slammed Shaw followed by a crossbody block for a two count. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Deonna ran into Shaw and Deonna was thrown out of the ring. Rosemary speared Shaw. Jessicka pinned Shaw to get the win.

WINNERS: The Death Dollz in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic tag match but a good way to start the show with these popular wrestlers. I suspect this will plant the seed for a Deonna vs. Gisele feud. Hopefully new challengers are on deck for Death Dollz.)

-Mickie James joined Jordynne Grace in the locker room. Mickie said Tasha Steelz would be hers tonight. Grace said she would be there to make sure that Mickie gets the job done tonight and beats Tasha. [c]

-Gisele Shaw and Jai Vidal came face to face with Deonna Purrazzo in the hallway. They both said “Never again”, put up the hand, and walked away.

-Sami Callihan walked to the ring for a promo. He said he thought when he took care of Eric Young, he thought his problems with The Design were over, but they came back stronger and kept beating him up. He called out The Design. The Design walked down the ramp. Deaner addressed “Samuel”. He said Sami wasn’t brave, he was sick.

Deaner said Sami sacrificed himself every time he got in the ring for the people. Fans gave Deaner the “What” treatment. He said the people don’t care about Sami and never will. The Design got on the apron and surrounded the ring. Sami said he wasn’t there for a fight. Deaner said they don’t do truces. Sami said he was there because he wants to join The Design.

Fans were surprised. Angels took the mic and laughed. He said Sami wasn’t the man he used to be and would never be one of the chosen few. He got the “What” treatment also. Sami said if it wasn’t for him, there wouldn’t be a Design at all. He said he was the one that softened up Eric Young. He asked if The Design wants the Death Machine.

Deaner punched Sami down. Angles and Kon stomped Sami. Deaner eventually called them off. Angels and Kon held Sami. Deaner held Sami by the chin then put thumbs in his eyes before giving him a DDT. Fans booed. The Design stood over Sami and Deaner walked over him then sat on him.

-Josh Alexander approached Tommy Dreamer. Alexander said he only cared about his family and the Impact Title and they were now intertwined. He aggressively said he forgives Dreamer so he could go on with his life. Both walked away. [c]

-Footage of Ace Austin and Chris Bey from the NJPW Super Junior Tag League Tournament. They plugged that you could see matches on Impact Plus.

(2) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. YUYA UEMURA

They wrestled on the mat early. Yuya arm dragged Bailey. Bailey kicked Yuya to the mat. Bailey gave Yuya a running foot in the corner and followed with another move for a two count. Bailey put Yuya in a partial Boston Crab, but Yuya made the ropes. Bailey kicked Yuya to the mat again and got a two count. They traded punches.

Yuya took Bailey down with a running clothesline and followed with a bulldog for a two count. Yuya chopped and dropkicked Bailey for a two count. Yuya clotheslined Bailey over the top rope. [c]

Yuya slammed Bailey and got a two count. Yuya chopped Bailey. Bailey dropkicked Yuya. Bailey gave Yuya a series of kicks and got a two count. Bailey dropped Yuya with more kicks. Yuya made a comeback. They fought on the top rope. Bailey got the best of an exchange on the outside. Fans chanted “This is awesome”.

Bailey landed more kicks and a standing flip for a two count. Yuya caught Bailey’s foot on a kick attempt. Yuya suplexed Bailey. They were both out on the mat. More “This is awesome” chants. They traded punches. Bailey fought back with kicks. Yuya got a two count after a kick. Yuya dropkicked Bailey and gave him a suplex for a two count.

Yuya hit a crossbody block to the floor on Bailey. Yuya went for a crossbody block on the inside but Bailey kicked him. They traded the advantage. Bailey landed a kick followed by Ultima Weapon and got the pin.

WINNER: Mike Bailey in 16:00.

After the match, Kenny King appeared on the screen and cut a promo in an empty Arena Mexico. He said they didn’t deserve him. He said he would see Mike Bailey.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent match and a great showing by both. Things really picked up at the end and fans were really into it.)

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Hulk Hogan’s Impact debut. Next…

-Heath and Rhino, the Major Players, and the Motor City Machine Guns argued backstage. The Guns said there would be a four-way match at Hard To Kill. Sabin said he would face Matt Cardona next week. [c]

-Hannifan plugged the Best of Impact next week.

-This was originally supposed to be Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice vs. John Skyler and Jason Hotch, but Bully attacked Swinger and Dice from behind on the ramp. Bully beat up Skyler and Hotch and tied Hotch to the top rope with a zip tie. He called out Josh Alexander. He said he loves Alexander’s wife OnlyFans account. He threatened to end Hotch’s career. Alexander ran in with a chair for the save. Alexander cut the zip tie off of Hotch. Hotch and Skyler attacked Alexander.

Bully attacked Alexander with the chain. Hotch and Skyler tied Alexander to the top rope with zip ties. Bully threatened Alexander with a chair. Tommy Dreamer ran in and took Bully down. Skyler and Hotch pulled off Dreamer. Bully gave Dreamer a low blow and a piledriver. Bully called for a table. Bully threw a ladder on Dreamer.

Skyler and Hotch held Alexander’s legs while he was still tied up. Bully continued to drop the ladder on Dreamer then hit it with a chair. Bully taunted Alexander. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: More Bully Ray… more zip ties…)

-Replay of the previous angle.

-Scott D’Amore approached Josh Alexander backstage. Scott said that Dreamer was on the way to the hospital but he would be okay. Alexander regretted being mean to Dreamer earlier and said this was all his fault. He said he was trying to play by the rules. He wanted to beat Bully at his own game and called for a Full Metal Mayhem match at Hard To Kill. Scott said we needed to see a Josh Alexander we have never seen before, so he granted the match. Scott said Alexander would need to go as far as Bully would go. He said he was sending Alexander and Bully home until the match.

(3) RICH SWANN vs. STEVE MACLIN

Maclin threw Swann to the mat and chopped him. Maclin punched and chopped Swann. Swann came back with a rana and dropkicks. Maclin caught Swann and gave him a backbreaker. [c]

Maclin still had the upper hand after the break. Swann came back with punches and chops. A Swann kick wobbled Maclin. Maclin gave Swann a uranage and a backbreaker. Swann escaped a Caught in the Crosshairs and made a comeback with punches and kicks. Swann took Maclin down on the floor with a flip. Maclin dodged another flip, then threw Swann into the ring steps.

Maclin threw Swann on the ramp. The referee counted both wrestlers out. Maclin continued attacking Swann then grabbed the referee and went after security. Swann and Maclin brawled. Security finally separated them.

WINNER: Double count out in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The commercial took a large chunk out of the match, which was solid. The post-match brawl seemed to indicate this feud will continue.)

-Jordynne Grace and Mickie James were shown warming up backstage. [c]

-Eddie Edwards backstage promo. He said he wants to concentrate on his future but his past keeps coming back. Alisha Edwards confronted him. She said she was there to support him. She said he couldn’t ignore his past. She said he would defeat Jonathan Gresham at Hard To Kill. Eddie said he would do the same thing to Gresham that he did to PCO — bury him. He said he and Alisha could move on after that.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged matches for Hard To Kill.

(4) JORDYNNE GRACE & MICKIE JAMES vs. TASHA STEELZ & SAVANNAH EVANS

Mickie and Tasha started the match. Fans chanted for Mickie. Tasha took the early advantage but Mickie came back with a Thesz Press and punches. Grace and Evans were next. Grace put Evans in a sleeper. Evans got out with the help of Tasha. [c]

Tasha and Evans were in control after the break. Tasha stomped Grace in the corner. Grace made the tag to Mickie. Mickie gave Tasha a flapjack. Evans knocked Mickie off the top rope. Tasha and Evans tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Mickie. Tasha choked Mickie over the middle rope. Tasha put Mickie in a chinlock.

Mickie got to her feet and punched Tasha. Tasha chopped Mickie. Mickie gave Tasha a rana and a neckbreaker. Evans tagged in and knocked Grace off the apron. It appeared that Mickie had chosen not to tag Grace. Evans missed a charge and Mickie came back with a Thesz Press from the top rope for a two count.

Evans suplexed Mickie for a two count. Grace broke up the pin attempt. Mickie escaped and backed into a tag from Grace. Grace cleaned house and gave Tasha a muscle buster for the pin. Mickie and Grace had words after the match, then Mickie kicked Grace down.

WINNERS: Jordynne Grace & Mickie James in 16:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good main event and the ending further teased the tensions between Grace and Mickie ahead of the title match at Hard To Kill.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The show featured key events to continue to build to Hard To Kill, mainly the Josh Alexander/Bully Ray angle and setting the table for Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace. The in-ring action was highlighted by Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura. While brief, I liked the Gisele Shaw/Deonna Purrazzo post-match segment.