Update on John Cena WrestleMania 39 status

John Cena is returning to the WWE for a tag match with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn the December 30 episode of Smackdown, but Cena is reportedly planning on wrestling at WrestleMania 39 as well.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE officials believe that Cena will be working at WrestleMania 39, though his movie schedule will limit his appearances in the lead up to the show. Cena has not wrestled at a WrestleMania since WrestleMania 36 during the pandemic. He lost to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse cinematic match on that show.

Cena returned to WWE in 2021 and faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam. Cena also worked a handful of Smackdown events and house show events in the lead up to that match. This year, Cena has only appeared on television for WWE one time — his 20th anniversary celebration over the summer on Monday Night Raw.

Last week on Smackdown, Kevin Owens was tasked with finding a partner to tag with him against Zayn and Reigns. Cena accepted the match and the partnership during a video promo that aired on the big screen during the show.

